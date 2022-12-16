Governor Baker named next president of NCAA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Outgoing Governor Charlie Baker is named the next president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association...

Western Mass News spoke with a local college president, who actually was a part of the search committee that chose Governor Baker for this position.

She said his experience as a governor is exactly why they chose him for the job.

It may have come as a surprise for many, but others said its exactly what college athletes need.

Outgoing Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, named the next president for the National Collegiate Athletic Association, or the NCAA.

“I think there were a number of people that were like ‘oh, wow,’ but I think it makes a lot of sense,” said Dr. Sharianne Walker, a sports management professor at Western New England University.

Baker did play basketball when he attended college at Harvard. But it wasn’t really his athletics background that landed him the new gig.

Mary-Beth Cooper is the president of Springfield College, but she serves on the Board of Governors for the NCAAA and was a part of the search committee that chose Baker as president.

“The search committee was looking for a candidate that had great problem-solving skills, has the ability to know D1, D2, D3 sports, and worked in a complex organization,” Cooper said.

“When you have a governor with such a high favorability rate, he must be doing something right.”

She said his leadership skills, and his proven ability to bring bipartisan leadership to the state, is what made him so favorable for this position. Especially during such a transformational time for student athletes.

A major change just taking effect, nil, or name, image, and likeness.

Student-athletes can now be paid for their services, causing a lot of other issues on campuses across the country.

“Someone like Governor Baker, given his experience in problem solving, and being someone that is strong in brokering and creating policy, and being very good at kind of bridging bipartisan differences, I think his skill set will be very well put to use here,” Dr. Walker said.

Now Western Mass News reached out to local college athletic departments for their reaction to the news.

UMass Amherst athletic director Ryan Bamford said he was pleased to hear the news.

“I think it’s a great day. He’s a tremendous leader and certainly has the skills needed to move our association forward,” he said.

Similar reaction from American International College’s AD, Jessica Chapin.

“I believe the NCAA has found the right person to carry the association forward into the future. His political background will serve well as the NCAA continues to navigate issues surrounding the name, image, likeness, and compensation of student-athletes.”

Governor baker’s last day in office is January 5.

He’ll take over as president of the NCAA a few months later in March.

