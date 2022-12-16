Increase in EBT skimmers being reported locally

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers contacted us regarding money stolen from their electronic benefits transfer, or EBT cards.

Western Mass News spoke with some of the folks who say they are now out hundreds of dollars worth of food assistance funds.

It’s Christmas time, as a mother of nine kids, what do you do in this situation? Do you cancel Christmas so you have food on your table?” said a local woman.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous said she is out hundreds of dollars after the money was stolen from her EBT food assistance card. A suspected case of skimming at a nearby grocery store.

She said she reached out to the state for help.

“They did another thorough investigation, they saw it was nothing on my behalf and that there was pretty much nothing they could do. They could see all the transactions. They could see it was taken from another state,” she said.

Western Mass News is getting answers. We reached out to the office that oversees the EBT program. A spokesperson said in a statement:

“The Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) and its investigations team continue to hear from some clients who appear to have had their benefits stolen from compromised atm and card processing terminals”

$1.6m in SNAP food assistance benefits were reported stolen in Massachusetts from June 2022 to November 2022. This is forcing many to sacrifice.

“With the cost of everything going up, it’s just a lot right now. I am not going to lie, it’s very stressful,” she said.

Another viewer also reached out to us at Western Mass News. He said he recently shared a very similar experience.

“I kind of wrote this all off as a loss until I saw this happening to other people…The people that need it the most during the holidays – people are stealing from them!” Steven Schroeck said.

Schroeck said he lost more than $170 after he believes his EBT card was also skimmed at a local grocery store.

Schroeck read that part of the letter he received from state officials following the incident.

“DTA does not have the authority to replace benefits if someone else used your card or card information and pin to access these benefits,” she said.

He also received this text from DTA which said in part:

“EBT users in your area are having their benefits stolen because someone took their card and pin information without them knowing.”

Schroeck is now asking for change

“There should be a way, like your debit or credit card, where you can lock your card…That would be a solution for me. I don’t know how long that would take but that would be the obvious, lock the card!”

As for what the state suggests:

“DTA continues to strongly recommend that clients change the pin on their EBT card before each time they get their benefits.”

