Mass Pike speed reduced to 40 mph in portions of western Mass.

By Libby James and Jessica Michalski
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the MassDOT set a speed limit of 40 mph on portions of I-90 in western Mass. as a winter storm continued to hit the region.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announcing around 9:30 a.m. the speed was reduced to 40 mph for all vehicles from the New York border to Mile Marker 32 in Russell, MA.

Earlier Friday the restriction was placed between the interchange of Lee/ Pittsfield to the Westfield/Northampton region.

