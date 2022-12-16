Mass Pike speed reduced to 40 mph in portions of western Mass.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the MassDOT set a speed limit of 40 mph on portions of I-90 in western Mass. as a winter storm continued to hit the region.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announcing around 9:30 a.m. the speed was reduced to 40 mph for all vehicles from the New York border to Mile Marker 32 in Russell, MA.

Earlier Friday the restriction was placed between the interchange of Lee/ Pittsfield to the Westfield/Northampton region.

For updates on traffic click here.

To see your latest weather forecast from our First Alert Weather team - Click Here

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.