PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation placed a 40 mph speed restriction on I-90.

The restriction will be between mile markers 14 and 31, or between the interchange of Lee/ Pittsfield and Westfield/Northampton.

