Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A house in Springfield evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide.

Fire officials said a CO detector could have saved the lives of the people inside and say it’s a vital piece of equipment for all homes.

Western Mass News caught up with Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi. He said when crews arrived on scene to check the gas levels, they found 700 parts per million, a reading that could be fatal. for perspective, that number should be less than ten.

“Carbon monoxide is a colorless odorless tasteless gas that has four times the affinity for red blood cells than does oxygen so it inhibits the red blood cells to carry oxygen around cells,” Calvi said.

It was determined the excess carbon monoxide was coming from the furnace. Whether the emission is from a furnace, or even a car running inside a closed garage, Calvi said calls like this are more common this time of year and having a CO alarm can keep you safe.

“It is a lifesaving tool that’s a low dollar insurance policy for your family to ensure that you don’t have a tragedy,” he said.

The home was retagged for maintenance by Eversource. We’re told people can return inside the home once heat is restored.

