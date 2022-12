Power outages in western Mass

MEMA posted that as of 7:50 A.M. on Friday morning there are 654 residents without power in Massachusetts.

Here is a live link here.

Over in western Mass:

Adams: 0% power outages (2 customer)

Blanford: 0% power outages ( 2 customers)

Buckland: 0% power outages ( 1 customer)

Charlemont: 2% power outages(14 customers)

Chesterfield: 3% power outages (21 customers)

Cummington: 4% power outages (26 customers)

Florida: 1% power outages(3 customers)

Health: 3% power outages (19 cusomers)

Lanesborough: 0% power outages ( 1 customer)

Middlefield: 5% power outages (17 customers)

Otis: 2% power outages (34 customers)

Russell: 25% power outages ( 97 customers)

Savoy: 0% power outages (1 customer)

Westfield: 16% power outages ( 4 customers )

