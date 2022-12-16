Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas.

Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week.

They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors.

Springfield firefighters spent hours trying to put out a 2-alarm house fire on Leyfred Terrace. After they finally put out the flames, they realized they were lucky because this fire could’ve been much worse.

[RELATED: Springfield resident without a home for the holidays after Leyfred Terrace fire]

Inside the house things could’ve turned explosive. Western Mass News was on scene and from the video we shot you can see flames shooting out from the home, reaching about 7 feet off the roof.

We now know that right underneath that area, was a propane tank.

“These devices when heated, become firefighter killers if they are inside a structure fire,” explains Commissioner B. J. Calvi, with the Springfield Fire Department.

Commission Calvi tells us the fire was started by the homeowner, doing heat work in the attic, grinding something, and the sparks erupted into a fire.

All this happening right next to a space heater powered by a propane tank and fire investigators believe the tank started venting, releasing some gas into the air, contributing to the intense flames.

“The more flames on the tank, the faster it vents and the faster the flames go,” notes Commissioner Calvi.

He and other fire officials are now pleading with the community, reminding them that using a propane tank inside a housed is illegal.

In this particular case, firefighters unknowingly sprayed water on the tank, cooling it down.

If they hadn’t, that tank could’ve reached a boiling point and the fire...could’ve turned deadly.

“That would cause a BLEVE, which is a boiling liquid expansion vapor explosion, that probably would’ve taken the top floor right off that house and sent shards of metal from that tank going out, and probably would’ve caused a fire to the two exposure houses on either side,” Commissioner Calvi tells Western Mass News.

Not only is the propane tank illegal to keep inside your home, Commissioner Calvi says this type of heating source can release too much carbon monoxide, resulting in serious danger for your family.

“It is both dangerous for yourself and for firefighters if your house were to become on fire.”

If fire officials find a propane tank inside your home, they will ask you to remove it, and if you choose not to, you could be fined thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.