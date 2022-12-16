School districts preparing for Friday winter weather

By Lexi Oliver and Olivia Hickey
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News was in Westfield Thursday afternoon, asking residents how they’re preparing for the weekend weather.

They all said they’re not too worried about it. Nothing they aren’t used to here in New England and they said they’re not really concerned about preparations.

However, some school districts have already made the call

to cancel school, including: Gateway Regional School District, Rowe Elementary School and others.

