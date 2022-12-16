Snow, Rain and a Mix of the Two End Early Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Berkshire and western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties through Saturday AM…

A Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Franklin County through Saturday AM…

Heavy, wet snow, a mixing of rain and snow, and plain rain have been falling throughout the day across western Mass. The northwest hills have seen snow amounts from 6-12+ inches already and some hills across Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties are seeing 2-5 inches of wet snow! Even into the valley, rain and snow have mixed, leading to minor, slushy accumulations on grass, sidewalks, driveways, etc.

Our nor’easter will move across southern New England tonight, keeping rain and snow falling and keeping wind gusty at times. Colder air gradually builds in, which should allow even the lower valley to mix with or change to snow overnight with minor accumulations. Surface temperatures likely linger just above freezing, so icy roads aren’t a big concern. Wind lightens overnight and shifts to the northwest, which will bring an end to valley precipitation early Saturday. Additional accumulations in the valley will be a trace to 2 inches and the hills 2-6″ depending on elevation.

Blustery at times Saturday with skies turning partly cloudy for the valley. The Berkshires likely keep patchy clouds with some lingering snow or snow showers. Temperatures rise back into the middle and upper 30s to near 40

Dry, seasonable weather returns to our area from Saturday afternoon through Wednesday of next week. A persistent west-northwesterly flow will bring brisk or breezy conditions Sunday and Monday with the threat for some high terrain flurries or snow showers, but the valley should remain dry. Lighter wind returns Tuesday and Wednesday, then our next storm system looks to approach Thursday-Friday. Still too far out for details and there’s a lot of long-range model spread on what we get. We do feel like this will be a powerful nor’easter that will bring a lot of precipitation and wind to southern New England, but specific track and precip-type will be uncertain until early next week. Dry, cold air should follow for Christmas weekend.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.