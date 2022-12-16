Mix of snow and rain as the winter storm moves in

By Libby James and Maria Wilson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Franklin County, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - While it is mostly rain in Springfield, parts of western Mass are seeing snow.

And Franklin County is expected to get several inches of snow throughout the day.

On Friday around 5 A.M., Shelburne Falls it is a mix of snow and rain. Temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark so there is always the concern for slippery roads and walkways.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is recommending folks in western Mass to prepare for power outages by making sure devices are charged.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Road conditions in western MA
Current road conditions across western Mass
Snowfall headed into western MA
Winter storm moves through western Mass
Belchertown Police
Belchertown police change non-emergency contact number
Speed restriction
Mass Pike speed restriction as winter storm moves in