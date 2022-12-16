Mix of snow and rain as the winter storm moves in

Franklin County, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - While it is mostly rain in Springfield, parts of western Mass are seeing snow.

And Franklin County is expected to get several inches of snow throughout the day.

On Friday around 5 A.M., Shelburne Falls it is a mix of snow and rain. Temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark so there is always the concern for slippery roads and walkways.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is recommending folks in western Mass to prepare for power outages by making sure devices are charged.

