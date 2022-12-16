Town by Town: December 15

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Ludlow, the Ludlow Fire Department was awarded thousands of dollars for safety equipment. The $19 thousand grant was awarded to the Ludlow Fire Department, thanks to the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program.

The grant provides local fire departments with a variety of tools to make the dangerous job of firefighting much safer.

In West Springfield, the West Springfield High School band and chorus holiday concert was Thursday night and began at 7:00. Admission was free, but guests were asked to bring in non-perishable food item to be donated to local food pantries.

In Springfield, the Springfield Rotary’s “Service Above Self” Luncheon took place at the Basketball Hall of Fame. The local honoree was Spirit of Springfield president Judy Matt. A special lifetime achievement award was given to Springfield Rotarin Jack Toner. A third-generation Springfield business owner.

