Western Mass braces for potential snowfall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News checked out the driving conditions Thursday night. We saw several MassDOT signs urging people to use caution while traveling as this winter storm warning is in effect now through Saturday.

Western mass news spoke with one driver traveling from Boston. He said he is trying to get home to the Berkshires before the heavy snow accumulations begin in his neck of the woods.

“Yeah we got hit. I think I woke up Monday morning to about seven inches so I was shoveling for a good hour before starting the day and it’s still there so it’s gonna be even more after tonight I would imagine,” said Mark Pignatelli of Lenox.

MassDOT also said they are well prepared across the bay state for this storm. They said in a statement in part;

“MassDOT has approximately 3,600 pieces of state and vendor equipment available should it be needed, and processes in place to reallocate vehicles should an instance occur where additional resources are needed in a particular area of the state.”

Governor Charlie Baker said his office is in communication with the National Weather Service as well as MassDOT and will continue to monitor impacts as the storm progresses.

Rain is expected to become heavier overnight, and temperatures are expected to stay above freezing. If your morning commute is in the valley, roads shouldn’t be too slippery Friday.

