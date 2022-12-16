Winter storm leads to increasing power outages in western Mass.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm and they have been increasing in numbers since the morning.

Heavy, wet snow falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns and the Berkshires.

As of about 2:15 p.m. Friday, MEMA (the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency) was reporting more than 5,700 customers without power across the state. This was up from over 3,000 customers around 11 a.m. and up from more than 1,100 outages around 8:40 a.m.

See the MEMA outage map here.

In western Mass some of the largest outages being reported as of about 2 p.m. time include in Chester with 95% of the town without power (63 customers), 592 customers affected in Otis (28%) , in Blandford a 108 customers (15%), Tolland 102 customers (17%) in Plainfield 127 customers without power (30%), Conway has 103 customers without power (11%) and in the Berkshires, 69% of customers in Lenox have been affected.

Smaller outages are being reported as well in multiple other communities in the region.

Power outage reported (MGN Online)

Western Mass News has reached out to both Eversource and National Grid for the latest information.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Berkshire and western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties through Saturday AM.

For your full forecast from our First Alert Weather team - Click Here

Western Mass News will continue to follow Friday’s storm. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 4 p.m. on CBS3 for the very latest.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.