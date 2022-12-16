Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.

By Libby James and Jessica Michalski
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm.

Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield.

As of about 11 a.m. Friday, MEMA (the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency) was reporting more than 3,000 customers without power across the state. This was up from over 1,100 outages around 8:40 a.m.

In western Mass some of the largest outages being reported as of the 11 a.m. time frame were in Hadley with 362 customers affected (11%), in Otis a 119 customers out (6%) - down from earlier this morning of nearly 400 customers, and in Plainfield with 72 customers without power (17%).

Smaller outages are being reported as well in multiple other communities.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Berkshire and western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties through Saturday AM.

Western Mass News will continue to follow Friday’s storm. Stay with us online and on-air for the very latest.

