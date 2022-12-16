Winter storm moves through western Mass
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Today is a first alert weather day and Western Mass News has team coverage as the storm moves in.
The storm will remain as rain in the valley with the hill towns accumulating snow.
To check on school closings and delays click here.
For an update on road conditions click here.
The latest on the snowfall in western Mass click here.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.