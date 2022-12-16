Winter storm moves through western Mass

By Libby James, Dan Brown, Don Maher, Maria Wilson and Matt Price
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Today is a first alert weather day and Western Mass News has team coverage as the storm moves in.

The storm will remain as rain in the valley with the hill towns accumulating snow.

