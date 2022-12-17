Agawam crews respond to 2-car crash in area of North Street and Avalon Place

By Brendan Rooney and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:53 AM EST
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of North Street and Avalon Place Friday night, which sent four to the hospital with minor and serious injuries.

Officials said that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night.

According to Agawam Police, a driver of a 1999 Toyota Camry traveling east hit a 2015 Ford F-350, which was heading west in the westbound lane of North Street.

North Street was closed until midnight, but  has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation by the Agawam Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

