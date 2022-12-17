Chicopee Police looking for vehicle involved in Chicopee Street hit-and-run

Vehicle sought for Chicopee St. hit-and-run
Vehicle sought for Chicopee St. hit-and-run(Chicopee Police Department)
By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Traffic Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a car involved in a hit-and-run on Chicopee Street.

According to Chicopee Police, a gray Chevy Trailblazer was involved in the crash.

Police said that the person who reported the crash believes the license plate was from out of state.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle or knows who it belongs to is being asked to call Officer Malooly of the Chicopee Police at 413-594-1771.

