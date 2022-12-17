A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Berkshire and western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties through Saturday AM…

A Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Franklin County through Saturday AM…

The Storm is finally on its way out. The northwest hills have seen snow amounts from 6-12+ inches already and some hills across Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties are seeing 2-5 inches of wet snow! Even into the valley, rain and snow have mixed, leading to minor, slushy accumulations on grass, sidewalks, driveways, etc.

As the storm exits and high pressure starts to work in, expect a blustery wind at times Saturday with skies turning partly cloudy for the valley. The Berkshires likely keep patchy clouds with some lingering snow or snow showers. Temperatures rise back into the middle and upper 30s to near 40. It will feel colder though due to the gusty wind.

Dry, seasonable weather returns to our area from Saturday afternoon through Wednesday of next week. A persistent west-northwesterly flow will bring brisk or breezy conditions Sunday and Monday with the threat for some high terrain flurries or snow showers, but the valley should remain dry. Lighter wind returns Tuesday and Wednesday, then our next storm system looks to approach Thursday-Friday.

Still too far out for details and there’s a lot of long-range model spread on what we get. We do feel like this will be a powerful nor’easter that will bring a lot of precipitation and wind to southern New England, but specific track and precip-type will be uncertain until early next week. There is a chance for this system to bring the area a white Christmas, but that is far from certain this far out.

Dry, cold air should follow for Christmas weekend.

