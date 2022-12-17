Franklin County snow, road crews prep for weekend temperature drop

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people happy to see snow piling up Friday in parts of the region. This as temperatures are set to make a slight drop this weekend.

Western Mass News made stops around Franklin County and we found people excited about the weather.

“I love the snow, I love the way it looks and I love skiing so I’m glad it’s here. I’m glad it’s a regular winter,” explains Debby Psatrich-Klemer, from Charlemont.

With the big accumulations mostly hitting ski towns, this Charlemont resident is calling it the perfect storm ...as long as the roads remain safe to get out and about.

“They do a great job of cleaning Route 2 up here and we’ll probably try to go out later today if its not too bad. I’m more scared of the other people out of the road than of us driving!” notes Psatrich-Klemer.

But even though many locals are eager to get out and enjoy the winter weather, some experts say drivers need to be careful.

“In the western part of the state especially in the Berkshires we are expecting some very, very heavy snow hitting midday today too, so this makes it very difficult to be on the roadways in general,” says Jonathan Gulliver, a MassDOT Highway Administrator.

Gulliver notes they’ve had more than 270 pieces of equipment out in western Mass alone clearing roadways on Friday.

He tells Western Mass News they will continue to monitor the roads even after the storm passes through.

“Something that we are worried about a little bit is after the snowstorm is over, we are expecting a temperature drop over the weekend so we are still going to have equipment out there just treating the roadways, putting salt down to ensure we don’t have any refreeze over the weekend.”

