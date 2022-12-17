Holiday shipping deadlines loom

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The next couple of days could be your last chance to make sure your holidays gifts get to your destination before Christmas.

People at the Chicopee Post Office tell Western Mass News they have a tendency to wait until the last minute to ship their holiday gifts.

“I’m always last minute I am, but, they’ll take care of it. They really will,” said Chicopee resident Mary Peltier.

“It was a good thing they weren’t crowded, they helped me get those last-minute presents out,” noted Kielanh Roebuck from Brooklyn, New York.

The coming days could be your last chance to get holiday gifts to their destinations before Christmas hits.

Shipping companies and the U.S. Postal Service have set deadlines for people to get packages out.

For FedEx you have up until the 23rd to make sure your packages are on time.

UPS will give you until the 22nd to get your items shipped out.

However, you may be able to get away with sending gifts after that with ground shipping. You’ll have to check their website to see if you qualify.

And the USPS gives you up until the 23rd with ‘Priority Mail Express’ to get your gifts out just under the wire.

Communications Specialist Steve Doherty tells Western Mass News, the longer you wait to send your gifts, the bigger the price tag.

“It always costs more to send overnight than it does to send 2 to 3-day delivery, so the earlier you ship the better,” Steve Doherty told us.

Giving yourself more time will also keep you from dealing with delivery delays due to inclement weather.

Doherty adds due to post offices being busy around the holidays. You should take some precautions in case of a package mix-up.

“Make sure the address is written legibly on one side of it. It’s also a good idea to put the address and the return address somewhere inside the package just in case the label comes off or gets separated for some reason and it comes up in our mail recovery center, they’ll be able to re-pack it up and send it on its way to where it needs to be.”

And there’s a way to help make sure your package isn’t stolen.

Doherty says the postal service has an online tool to help hide your gifts.

“You can make arrangements for the package to have it delivered to your breezeway, to your garage, to your back porch, to a neighbor that’s home during the day.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.