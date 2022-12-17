McCray’s Farm holiday lights attraction gaining popularity

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new holiday attraction this year at a popular farm in South Hadley is attracting attention on social media.

“Short of the word.. magical it’s been pretty special to be involved,” says team member, Matthew Murdza.

McCray’s Farm in South Hadley is being recognized across social media for its brand new holiday light display. This was the first year for the holiday stroll through the farm and the colorful lights are shining bright making their mark on western Mass.

Especially after a local Tik Tok account known as ‘Mass Adventure’ posted a montage of the interactive holiday fun.

“It blew up. I shared that and then I’ve been making Tick Tock the whole time so I’ve been getting a bunch of recognition there,” notes Mandi Carroll, whose also a team member.

We spoke with both Murdza and Carroll and they tell Western Mass News this was all an inside job saying family and friends came together to help bring owner Stephen McrCay’s vision to life.

“We all sat down (to) try to come up with a game plan and so we ordered lights started building props and you know it was kind of by no, no game plan,” Murdza and Carroll explain.

And the most impressive part may be how fast the team was able to create this magical winter wonderland with Carroll telling us they had about 4 weeks and 2 days to create a picture perfect holiday village.

“The haunted hayride ended right at the end of October, so November 1st we are all hands on deck, 80 hours a week, just constant every day. They were on their regular shift and then they came out and worked more and the second I got out of work we came down here. Just hang lights all night, building props at home,” Murdza tells Western Mass News

“A lot of people come through and they’re like I can’t believe how much you guys did. In such a little time I made literally the whole farm,” notes Carroll.

As for Murdza the most rewarding part of this project is the number of families it has attracted to the farm.

“With snowfall. We had kids sliding down the hill down here having a little snowball fights. It was just nice to see families out, enjoying themselves opposed to behind a TV or on the screen.”

Now that the season is almost over its back to the drawing board.

“That’s the exciting part. The first year was a big build now that we have the equipment so, if we can start building other props and doing different things...” says Murdza adding, “You know there are certain things that we’re gonna want to keep because you know traditions important, so taking a picture under this ball or there’s a beautiful white snow room that type of stuff will stay.”

If you’d still like to check it out the holiday stroll will be open at McCray’s Farm until December 31st.

