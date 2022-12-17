‘Super Saturday’ rush is on ahead of Christmas

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local shoppers are making a list and checking it twice, as they gear up for the last Saturday before Christmas, also known as ‘Super Saturday’.

“My family. I’m getting them Christmas presents,” says Emma Dragon, from Easthampton

Western Mass News stopped by the Holyoke Mall on Friday ahead of the big day, where we found many people shopping across several stores.

“Sephora for like makeup stuff,” explains Brooke Lacey.

“Target. We’re going to H&M and then Hollister probably for clothes,” adds Emma.

The unofficial holiday ‘Super Saturday’ targets many last-minute shoppers and is also a major day of revenue for retailers. The National Retail Federation predicts a record number of over 158 million people nationwide expected to shop.

One shopper we spoke with tells us he’s home for the holidays after moving to Ecuador from Springfield with his wife.

“I’m up here visiting family for Christmas and to see my 3 sons, my 3 grandchildren my brothers and the whole family,” Dan Narceau tells Western Mass News.

Ruth Hastings, Marketing Director at the Holyoke Mall tells us the mall has seen an increase in traffic. She says in a statement in part:

“This weekend, we’re expecting to see many guests who are wrapping up their holiday shopping, and those who are just beginning. For those last-minute shoppers, Holyoke Mall has extended hours.”

Those extended hours include stores like Best Buy, Macy’s, JCPenny, and Target.

And one shopper says he hopes to finish his holiday shopping by Friday but will take advantage of those extended hours if needed.

“I’m hoping I can knock everything out today, but lord only knows I could be back,” notes Dan.

