Two people found dead in Huntington home

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Huntington and State Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home on Wednesday.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the bodies of 70-year-old Gary Rom and 59-year-old Evelyn Korfias were found inside their home on Nagler Cross Road Wednesday afternoon by a friend who had stopped by.

Authorities said that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine their cause of death. However, they do not believe foul play was involved.

Huntington Police and State Police detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

