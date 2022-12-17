Western Mass. prepares to celebrate Hanukkah 2022

(WGGB/WSHM) - Communities across western Mass. are preparing for the start of Hanukkah, which begins at sundown on Sunday, December 18th.

The Jewish celebration covers 8 nights and commemorates the reclamation of Jerusalem’s Second Temple, the site of the Maccabean Revolt over 2,000 years ago.

A number of organizations in the area have already announced events for the 8-night celebration. You may find that list below:

December 18th

Olive Oil Demonstration: 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. | Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy (LYA), 1148 Converse St, Longmeadow, MA 01106

Hanukkah Family Photo Shoot: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. | Temple Sinai, 1100 Dickinson St, Springfield, MA 01108

Latke & Shop: 11:45 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. | Congregation B’nai Torah, 2 Eunice Dr, Longmeadow, MA 01106

“Hanukkats” Puppet Show with Anna Sobel and Latkes Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. | Temple Israel, 27 Pierce St, Greenfield, MA 01301

Mak’hela, the Jewish Chorus of Western MA Concerts: 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Glenmeadow Retirement Community, 24 Tabor Crossing, Longmeadow, MA 01106

Grand Menorah Car Parade: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy (LYA), 1148 Converse St, Longmeadow, MA 01106

Latke Factory! with Ed Pops Magician & Balloon Man, Marlene Rachelle & Latkes: 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. | Beit Ahavah, 130 Pine St, Florence, MA 01062

Finding Home: A Photographic Opening: Humans of Israel: 4:00 p.m. | Temple Israel, 27 Pierce St, Greenfield, MA 01301

First Light at Congregation B’nai Israel: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. | CBI Campus / Congregation B’nai Israel, 253 Prospect St, Northampton, MA 01060

First Light at the J: 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. | Springfield JCC, 1160 Dickinson St, Springfield, MA 01108

7th Annual Hanukkah Candle Lighting: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. | Holyoke City Hall, 536 Dwight St, Holyoke, MA 01040

Belchertown Celebrates Hanukkah!: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. | the Belchertown Recreation Department, 66 State St, Belchertown, MA 01007

Hanukkah at the JCA: 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. | the Jewish Community of Amherst (JCA), 742 Main St, Amherst, MA 01002

Hanukkah on the Pond 2022: 6:00 p.m. | Nashawannuck Pond, Easthampton

Latkes & Lights: 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. | Park Square, Westfield

December 19th

Menorah Lighting at Court Square: 3:15 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Court Square, 92-98 Court House Pl, Springfield, MA 01103

Nightly on December 19-25

Outdoor Florence Menorah Lighting: 5:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. | Parking lot of Beit Ahavah, 130 Pine St, Florence, MA 01062

December 20th

Happy HanukkaSkate: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. | Amherst, MA

December 21st

JLI Dinner and Entertainer: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. | Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy (LYA), 1148 Converse St, Longmeadow, MA 01106

December 22nd

Grand Gelt Drop on Longmeadow Town Green: 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. | Longmeadow Town Green, Longmeadow St, Longmeadow, MA 01106

December 23rd

Sinai Temple Hanukkah Latke Dinner & Service: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. | Temple Sinai, 1100 Dickinson St, Springfield, MA 01108

December 25th

Congregation B’nai Torah & City of Homes Annual Katz Family Chanukah Breakfast & Children’s Program: 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. | Congregation B’nai Torah, 2 Eunice Dr, Longmeadow, MA 01106

Spinning Dreidels: A Family Chanukah Theater Festival: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Marigold Theatre, 84 Cottage St, Easthampton, MA 01027

Glow in the Dark Menorah: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. | Longmeadow Shops, 690 Bliss Rd, Longmeadow, MA 01106

If you have a Hannukah event that has not been listed here, you may submit the pertinent information to tips@westernmassnews.com.

