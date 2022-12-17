Wreaths Across America honoring fallen veterans during holiday season

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members gathered in Agawam Saturday morning to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

This comes on December 17th, also known as National Wreaths Across America Day.

“There are 3 tenants to wreaths across America,” said Paul Barabani, the location coordinator for Wreaths Across America at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery. “One is to remember those who have fallen in service to our country, honor those who are currently serving, but the third thing is to teach the next generation the value of freedom and how it was achieved by the people that we’re honoring with the wreaths today.”

Community members in Agawam paid their respects to fallen veterans by laying wreaths on their graves during this holiday season.

Barabani told Western Mass News that when Wreaths Across America started the tradition in Agawam in 2011, they had just over 100 wreaths to give out. Now, that number has reached the thousands.

Tracy Taylor is an American Gold Star Mother, meaning her son Kenneth Iwasinski died in the line of duty. She told Western Mass News that the wreath-laying ceremony is a way to keep her son’s name alive.

“My son was killed 15 years ago,” she said. “I don’t want him to be forgotten, and if I don’t want that, then other parents don’t want that.”

Paula Bouffard’s son, Jeremy Paul Bouffard, also died while serving our country. She told Western Mass News that events like these are important around the holidays because it is a way for families to support one another in their time of grief.

“I think it’s really important to support the cemetery and our veterans, family members that aren’t with us anymore, to remember them, especially around the holidays,” she said. “It’s really important.”

Officials from the event said that over 9,000 wreaths were laid on the graves of veterans in Agawam.

