Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene on King Street in Hatfield for reports of a first-alarm structure fire.

According to Hatfield Fire, they are on scene with “multiple mutual aid in town.”

Officials ask that people avoid the area until further notice.

Our Western Mass News crew is on their way to the scene and will bring you the latest updates as soon as they become available.

