Dry start to the week, tracking a storm just before Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Today starts off on the chilly side, with temperatures in the 20′s and calm winds. Breezes will pick up a bit as we head through the rest of the day, out of the west around 5 to 10mph. Today we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, leaning more heavily on the clouds today, with highs in the middle 30′s. Tonight we look to clear out, and drop down into the middle 20′s once again for overnight lows, and heading out the door tomorrow morning, another cold start with mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the 20′s. We should top out in the upper 30′s to near 40 degrees Monday with lots of sunshine.

We look to turn breezy on Monday with winds gusting up to 20-25mph out of the NW. We also look to remain dry through the middle of the week until about Thursday. We are watching an area of low pressure which looks to bring heavy precipitation to our area Thursday night, lasting through the day on Friday. Models have been back and forth, as it is still several days out, but right now we are favoring a start of mixed precip, then turning to all rain for the day on Friday. We can expect to see temperatures in the middle 40′s for highs Friday. Along with periods of heavier rain, snow mixing in at times in the higher elevations, we will also expect to see some gusty breezes. Friday could potentially be a First Alert Weather Day as we continue to watch how this storm develops all week long. We could see a change to snow on the backend of this system as it departs, but again, too early to pinpoint.

Beyond that for the Christmas weekend, we turn dry, breezy, and COLD. Highs only making it to the mid and upper 20′s with overnight lows in the low to mid teens.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.