First annual toy giveaway at the Boys and Girls Club

First annual toy giveaway at the Boys and Girls Club in Springfield
By Libby James and Matt Sottile
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the first annual Karla Kares toys giveaway was held at the Springfield Boys and Girls Club Family Center.

Thanks to the community’s support, 250 families will receive toys or gift certificates this holiday season.

Karla Neal Pierce, a former educator and program director for Atlanta Public Schools hosted the event.

She said she knows how important it is to give back to those in need.

“I spent a lot of days in this very gym, I was raised in this community, in this very club and I wanted to give back, my parents taught me to reach as we climb and this in an opportunity to do just that.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wreaths Across America were laid at the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery in Agawam on December...
Wreaths Across America honoring fallen veterans during holiday season
Easthampton Police stuff a cruiser event
Easthampton Police hosts stuff a cruiser event
Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke
Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke
UMass faces off against North Texas
UMass basketball faced off against North Texas