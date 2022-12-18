First annual toy giveaway at the Boys and Girls Club

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the first annual Karla Kares toys giveaway was held at the Springfield Boys and Girls Club Family Center.

Thanks to the community’s support, 250 families will receive toys or gift certificates this holiday season.

Karla Neal Pierce, a former educator and program director for Atlanta Public Schools hosted the event.

She said she knows how important it is to give back to those in need.

“I spent a lot of days in this very gym, I was raised in this community, in this very club and I wanted to give back, my parents taught me to reach as we climb and this in an opportunity to do just that.”

