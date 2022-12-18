Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke

Heavy police presence on Saturday night on High St. in Holyoke
By Libby James
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street.

Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub.

The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has since reopened.

Details regarding this incident are limited.

Stick with Western Mass News for the latest information.

