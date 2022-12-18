Last-minute shoppers keeping retailers busy on the last weekend before Christmas

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is the last weekend before Christmas, and retailers are preparing themselves for the wave of last minute shoppers.

Over 150 million people in the United States are expected to go shopping on the last weekend before Christmas in search of some last-minute gifts.

Owner of Copper’s Gifts in Agawam, Kate Gourde, told western mass news that her shop has already had its fair share of customers.

“The weekend has been fantastic,” she said. “We’ve been busy, busy all day long, but we’ve been keeping up with the lines, and people are finding the perfect gifts here.”

The National Retail Federation reports 42% of holiday shoppers will be taking advantage of online shopping.

Retailers said that they are taking orders over the phone to keep up with the demand from customers.

“This morning, I received a phone call from a young woman who is in the hospital and she wanted to fill her stockings, but she wanted all of the things that Kate put on her magic list of Kate’s favorites,” said Cooper’s Gifts saleswoman, Jackie Toussaint. “So, she gave me a list, double-sided, and I’m filling a whole basket filled with stuff for mom, for dad, her brother, and sister.”

Toussaint added that employees are doing their best to keep up with the high volume of customers coming through their doors.

“It does get very hectic here, but you know what? There are so many of us and we each take our role,” she told us. “Some ring out, some help customers, and some wrap, so we each have our little area that we like to do, but in the long run, we just help the customers and want them to be happy.”

Gourde told Western Mass News that, even though the shop may get a little busy, she is always happy to see customers find their perfect gift.

“They love it. They absolutely love it,” she told us. “Like I said, people are finding what they need here. Plus, we do all the gift wrapping free of charge, full of good cheer. It’s the right place to be.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.