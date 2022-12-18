Springfield firefighters to hold 2 drive-thru toy giveaways for families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and the Springfield Association of Firefighters (I.A.F.F. Local 648) have teamed up to host two drive-thru toy giveaways for families in need this holiday season.

Both events will be held on Monday, December 19th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Families can either go to the Mason Square Fire Station on Eastern Avenue or the Carew Street Fire Station on Carew Street to pick up toys for their children.

Drivers heading to the Mason Square location are asked to enter through Colton Street and follow the signs, whereas those going to the Carew Street location should follow signs to the rear of the station before proceeding.

Organizers said that each vehicle will need a child and guardian present, and all passengers must be properly restrained while in a moving vehicle.

Firefighters have requested that anyone coming to the event clear their trunks in advance in order to expedite the line.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.