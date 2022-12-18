Suspect flees after man is shot inside The Unicorn on High Street

Shooting at The Unicorn in Holyoke 121722
Shooting at The Unicorn in Holyoke 121722(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police responded to The Unicorn on High Street Saturday night for reports of a man shot inside the pub.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers received the call around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police said that officers found a single male victim on the floor, who had been shot several times.

Heavy police presence on Saturday night on High St. in Holyoke

Officers provided first aid while they secured the scene and requested assistance from additional units. Detectives from the city’s Criminal Investigation Bureau and Narcotics Division responded, as well as the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and the State Police Crime Scene and Ballistics Office.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Captain Moriarty told Western Mass News that the suspect walked out of the pub following the shooting. He is described as a dark-skinned male, about 5′9″, wearing dark clothing.

No other injuries have been reported despite the shooting being in close proximity of other pub patrons.

Police are currently investigating and ask that anyone with information contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900, or submit a tip anonymously through Text A Tip.

