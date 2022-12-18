UMass basketball faced off against North Texas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday afternoon, UMass Amherst squared up against The University of North Texas in a much-anticipated matchup at the MassMutual Center.

Folks in western Mass came out to cheer on the Minutemen. “It was a really cool thing having them back here in Springfield being a resident of Springfield and a UMass alum.” James Kelliger

“The first half they were a little sloppy with passing but I hope that they can decrease the steals and pull it out – I think they will though!” Douglas Putorak

UMass led the mean green at halftime by a score of 26-22

However, the team failed to maintain that momentum throughout much of the second half ultimately falling 62-44.

While the team struggled, Matt Cross had a notable performance Saturday scoring 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Western Mass News catching up with fans after the game.

“There was no flow, I mean the referees were calling a lot,” said Taunton resident Ben Kisser, “It was kind of tough to just keep engaged.”

“Definitely disappointed, I thought UMass looked pretty good up until this point and then in the second half they just didn’t have it,” said James Kelliger.

Next up for the Minutemen, they will host Dartmouth on Tuesday night at 7:00 at the Mullins Center.

