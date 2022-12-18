West Springfield Fire crews respond to rollover crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a 2 car rollover crash.

The crash happened around 6:30 P.M. in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road.

The area was closed for a few hours while crews worked to clear the scene and the road has since reopened.

