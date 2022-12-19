SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A South Hadley man, charged with the murder of his father, faced a judge Monday morning.

Police were called to 37 Lawn Street in South Hadley around 4 p.m. on September 9. A home health care agency had called them after finding a dead body inside the home. That’s when police found 70-year-old David Weise’s body and evidence that someone had attempted to burn down the home.

“Within the house, they smelled the odor of recently burned material and the odor of recent burning, in other words, within the household and had discovered evidence consistent with recent burning. There’s an allegation with Mr Weise, that he had attempted to set the house on fire,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Suhl.

A few months later, Craig Weise was arrested in connection to his father’s murder. Investigators have not given information regarding a motive, but we do know the two lived together.

On Monday, Weise faced a judge for his arraignment. Suhl asked that he be held without the right to bail.

“Mr. Weise has a history of court appearances and some defaults, so it’s important to the Commonwealth that he be held in order to ensure his appearance,” Suhl explained.

The defense did not argue and the judge agreed to hold him.

Weise was already being held without the right to bail for a pending charge out of Holyoke. On September 10, just a day after his father was found dead, police attempted to speak with him when they said he tried to run away from them and eventually pushed an officer. He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

“Although the second cases are related in the sense, it was the result of the officers trying to approach him the day after Mr. Weise Senior murder to speak to him when those crimes were alleged to happen in Holyoke. They are unrelated otherwise. They are being handled by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office,” Suhl said.

Weise’s next court date is scheduled for January 20.

