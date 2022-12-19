BetMGM looking for gaming commission approval for mobile sports betting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield has received approval from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to operate their in-person betting platform, the 2nd in-person sportsbook in the Bay State. Now, the casino’s online betting partner is seeking the same approval to extend sports betting to your mobile device.

With the potential approval of their online application for BetMGM, sports betting in Springfield could be as easy as a touch of a button.

Representatives from the sports betting app BetMGM made their presentation to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to open up their online sports betting app in Springfield.

BetMGM Senior Compliance Director Sarah Brennan told the gaming commission about the growth of their online betting platform since 2018.

“As the industry continues to evolve and grow and market access across the U.S. continues to grow, BetMGM is live in 25 jurisdictions currently,” she said. “Online sports wagering has reached 41% of the U.S. population in the last few years, and at the present moment, we have 31 market access agreements across the U.S.”

Throughout the meeting, commissioners questioned BetMGM on a variety of topics, including the company’s diversity and inclusion, the app’s interface, and bettor safety, including showcasing features that will limit a bettor’s monthly deposits.

“My deposit limits, we offer a daily and monthly limit,” said BetMGM’s Director of Technical Governance Roman Rubas. “I currently have a $5,000 limit set. If I choose to remove that, I can uncheck this box and submit. Then, I get a message that says it’s been successfully opted out.”

Commissioners pointed out a large gap in customer support available over the phone and requested the app offer 24/7 customer support to its users.

“Rich Taylor, as you heard speak earlier, has developed a very good SOP for CS escalations,” Brennan said. “Players who either threaten self-harm, harm against an establishment, or irresponsible gambling with problematic behaviors.”

If approved, BetMGM could be available for bettors by March 2023.

