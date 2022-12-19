Crews respond to former Bernardston selectman’s home for 2-alarm fire

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST
BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Turners Falls Road in Bernardston Monday evening for reports of a 2-alarm fire.

According to Bernardston Fire Chief Peter Shedd, the house has been completely engulfed in flames.

No people or pets were inside the home, which belongs to a former town selectman.

6 to 7 fire departments assisted Bernardston crews at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

