Crews respond to former Bernardston selectman’s home for 2-alarm fire

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Turners Falls Road in Bernardston Monday evening for reports of a 2-alarm fire.

According to Bernardston Fire Chief Peter Shedd, the house has been completely engulfed in flames.

No people or pets were inside the home, which belongs to a former town selectman.

6 to 7 fire departments assisted Bernardston crews at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

