Driver indicted on manslaughter charges for October hit-and-run in Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A grand jury in Springfield has indicted the man accused of killing a pedestrian outside of the Rumbleseat Bar & Grill in Chicopee in October.

The pedestrian’s family reacted to the news Monday in an exclusive interview with Western Mass News.

22-year-old Nazier Grandison was indicted by a grand jury on a manslaughter charge. He is accused of speeding above 70 mph and driving on the wrong side of the road when he allegedly hit and killed Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee.

This all happened back on October 8th on Springfield Street in Chicopee. Grandison was arrested and charged with motor vehicle homicide.

However, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office said that, given the tragic outcome of the crime and alleged reckless responsibility, they pushed for the manslaughter charge.

Donnie Weichel, Nikolas’s brother, said that he was pleased to hear the grand jury’s decision. However, he told us that it does not take away the pain of his brother being gone.

“A stricter sentence on the man that was acting recklessly and irresponsibly and tragically took his life… it doesn’t change anything for me,” Weichel said.

He added that he is communicating with others who have experienced the same pain his family has. He is hoping for changes in the law and the charges people could face if they are involved in this type of accident.

“We’re working to see if we can try and change the laws, maybe add tiers, vehicular manslaughter, because it’s not black and white,” Weichel explained. “It’s not cut and dry, and the fact that there’s one charge for vehicular manslaughter, it doesn’t do justice to the families that go through this.”

Back in October, Grandison’s bail was set for $10,000 and he made bail on the day of his arraignment.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.