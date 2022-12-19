Dry start to the week; powerful storm likely ahead of Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A dry start to the week with seasonable temperatures and gusty breezes. Wind gusts will ease this evening, but we do keep a breeze into the overnight. Temperatures fall into the lower to mid 20s for most, but some upper teens are possible if wind can lighten enough.

Surface high pressure will keep our weather dry Tuesday and give us a mostly sunny sky. Expect a much lighter breeze out of the northwest at about 5-10mph.

Sunny and seasonable weather continues through Wednesday, then a powerful storm system moves in late Thursday into Friday with heavy rain, strong to damaging wind and unseasonably warm temperatures.

This next weather-maker for us will be a headline maker, in fact, it already is. In the upper levels, a strong ridge of high pressure sits over the western US and another sits over Greenland. This blocking pattern will allow low pressure to move from the Northwest to the Midwest. This low rapidly intensifies as it moves to the Great Lakes, then eastern Canada. With this path of the low, southern New England will be in the warm sector-bringing our chances for a White Christmas to a screeching halt.

Thursday begins dry for western Mass with building clouds. An east-northeasterly breeze should keep temperatures cool so as precipitation arrives by the evening, it may begin as a wintry mix for some or chilly rain. However, a sizable warm up is expected Friday with highs nearing 60! Rain will be heavy at times with 1-2 inches likely. The rain plus high elevation snowmelt may lead to minor flooding along the CT River as well as some street flooding. Wind gusts may be the bigger concern though with a southerly wind increasing to 20-30mph and gusting to 50+mph. If this forecast holds, we may see High Wind Warnings issued for our area Friday.

The other big part of this storm system, besides a blizzard potential for the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region is the cold that follows behind it. Huge temperature falls are expected for most of the lower 48 behind this storm for Christmas weekend. Freezing temps likely get all the way into Florida and the Gulf coast. Here in western Mass, temperatures could drop 40+ degrees in less than 24 hours. This could cause some freezing Friday night.

Cold, dry, blustery conditions will last through Christmas Day, then temperatures return to near normal next week.

