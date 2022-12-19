First annual Wheelchair Basketball Classic brings athletes together

By Matt Sottile and Olivia Hickey
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A historic basketball game took place at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield Sunday afternoon.

The Rollin’ Celtics and the New England Blazers hit the hardwood for first-annual Wheelchair Basketball Charity Classic. Western Mass News spoke with Joe LeMar of the Rollin’ Celtics about his journey from 2008 when he started playing, to Sunday’s contest.

“I didn’t think I belonged in a wheelchair in the first place back then. Because I am an amputee I can walk around on prosthesis. And they nagged me and nagged me and I finally got involved in it and I’m been involved ever since...Sports are for everybody, and we hope that no matter what your ability is, you should know that you’re able to compete,” he said.

LeMar’s full-time job involves pairing athletes of all abilities with full-time guides. He adds it’s all love off the court between teams, especially after they beat them.

