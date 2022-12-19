Gaming Commission meets to discuss MGM’s sports betting application

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission continues its talks for casinos to receive their Category 1 license for in-person retail sportsbook.

Three casinos have applied for their Category 1 in-person sports betting license: Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park Casino, and MGM Springfield.

Last week, a seven-hour meeting with Caesars Sportsbook pushed back the review of MGM Springfield for their Category 1 in-person sports betting license.

The gaming commission and MGM are in a meeting and representatives from MGM said they updated their application based on the commissions and public input.

“More specifically, we’ve updated the application based on the commission’s input at the previous hearing and we’ve incorporated some of the public presentations into the application from that date as well,” the company told commission members.

If approved, in-person sports betting can start as early as next month.

