Getting Answers: doctors warning of rise of illnesses ahead of the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The holidays are quickly approaching and, unfortunately, a variety of illnesses continue to surge across the country.

Over the past few weeks, local doctors have cautioned about an uptick in respiratory viruses including RSV, flu, and COVID-19 and now, with Christmas just days away, strep throat is being added to the list.

“There’s holiday parties for work, there’s family gatherings, and really protecting yourself is really important right now because we can’t let our guard down. COVID, influenza, and RSV are still all around us and impacting all of us,” said Dr. Sundeep Shukla, chief of the Baystate Noble Hospital emergency department.

A surge in respiratory viruses since Thanksgiving has been impacting hospitals across the nation for weeks. Locally, Shukla said he is seeing some patients with two viruses at once.

“I think what’s happening is immune systems are getting impacted by all the viruses we’re seeing and that’s leading to other potential infections in the body,” Shukla added.

He told Western Mass News that there is no way to differentiate the viruses, but shared some of the common symptoms people have.

“Difficulty breathing, fevers, people just have increased fatigue, cough, sneezing, and we’re seeing a lot of sore throats amongst COVID, RSV, and actually the strep throat is also popping up,” Shukla explained.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they are investigating a possible rise in serious strep infections amongst children. We brought questions to Dr. John Kelley at Redwood Pediatrics, who says that is rare.

“There’s some cases of invasive strep, which is different than just your strep throat. That’s where it gets into your blood system and that’s called sepsis or infection in the blood and that’s pretty unusual, but there have been some upticks of it,” Kelley noted.

As for advice ahead of the holidays, Kelley said, “If you’re going to be going to large family gatherings over the holidays and anyone is feeling ill, they definitely should be testing themselves and probably consider not going.”

Shukla also shared that vaccination rates are low across the country. He, along with the White House and Kelley, are urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu if they have not already.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.