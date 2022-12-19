Local religious leaders break down the true meaning behind holiday traditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is the holiday season, which means many will be celebrating their respective festivals, such as Christmas and Hanukkah.

When it comes to those specific holidays, that also means traditions. Western Mass News spoke with religious leaders in Springfield and dove deep into the different ways that make these holidays meaningful.

When it comes to Christmas, one of the biggest holidays on the calendar, many people will be decorating their houses with lights, inflatables, and other décor.

However, most of all, as Bishop of the Springfield Diocese William Byrne explained to Western Mass News, millions will be celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Christmas is the celebration that humanity was lost, and God so loved the world that he sent his only begotten son,” Bishop Byrne said. “So, we celebrate God coming into time and space to gather us to himself and to form his people to bring us love, healing, and forgiveness.”

Bishop Byrne said that it is also a holiday where people come together to worship God and each other, which brings up the traditional masses across the diocese on Christmas Eve. That is something he told us is the true start to the celebration.

“I always tell people, ‘Don’t put Jesus in the NICU. Let him go full term. Start celebrating Christmas on the 24th,’” he said. “And then, in the meantime, get your heart ready for that great celebration.”

Among the traditions for the holiday, families watch specials and movies, eat food, and open presents. Bishop Byrne said that the meaning behind this is true love, “coming from not by getting, but by giving.”

“We make… our sacrifices to give to those in our lives, and hopefully, those that are less than they need, to give. It’s called, ‘The Law of Gift,’” he explained.

Also during this festive season, Jewish people come together to celebrate Hanukkah. Out of the many traditions for this holiday, one of the most well-known is the lighting of the menorah, which Rabbi James Greene of Springfield’s Temple Beth El said has a very special meaning.

“One of the pieces of the Hanukkah story involves rededicating the temple in Israel, and when [the Maccabees] did that, they found that there was this large candelabra, this large menorah, that was in the temple,” Rabbi Greene said. “When they got to the temple, they realized they only had enough oil to light the menorah for one day.”

However, it lasted for eight days, thus the reason Jews light one candle at a time per night until the menorah is fully lit. As a result, Hanukkah is known as the Festival of Lights and is a way for Jews to shine a light at a time of year when it is the darkest. Rabbi Greene, though, said that there is more to it.

“Hanukkah means, in Hebrew, rededication,” he said. “And so, it’s an opportunity for us to rededicate ourselves to making the world a better place, to bringing more light into the world.”

Besides menorah lighting, there are some fun traditions, such as singing songs and playing dreidel with a chance to win some gelt, or chocolate coins.

Speaking of food, there is the usual display of having foods that contain oil, such as potato pancakes, called latkes, and jelly doughnuts.

“Often early, Jewish communities used cheese and cheese dumplings, but it became oil and potato latkes sort of in the early medieval period,” Rabbi Greene explained. “And then, in the other part of the Jewish world, they eat something called Sufganiyot. You know, I would say they’re up there with Dunkin’ Donuts. Very good.”

For both religious leaders, they had messages for those celebrating the holidays with tradition and love.

“My message is about taking this moment to reflect on how you can make the world more light-filled, more better, more holy (and) more just,” Rabbi Greene told us. “And, think about one concrete thing that you can do in the coming year that will help actualize that vision. I think if we all do that, the little bit of light that each menorah lights, that each candle lights during the holiday, makes a big difference.”

“Realize how loved you are by God, and then translate that into love for others,” Bishop Byrne added. “But, it begins with realizing that God so loved us that he came to find us, and this is the greatest truth, the greatest gift. If you can just receive that gift, then you have so much love to give because you will experience so much love yourself.”

