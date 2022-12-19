Olive oil demonstration brings community together for Hanukkah festivities

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As Jewish communities celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah, Chabad Hebrew School in Longmeadow held an olive oil- making demonstration.

The event-celebrating the Hanukkah miracle that took place with just one pure jar of olive oil. event organizers told Western Mass News the holiday and Sunday’s celebration.

“It’s celebrating the Maccabean revolt of 165 and also the finding of oil, and the thing about the oil is it would take eight days for new olive oil to be made this pure olive oil infused in the temple and so the fact that this olive oil was found and was used to light the Manora lasted for eight days until new oil could be brought was the second miracle...This is a program we did three years ago--and its lovely to finally be back together, eat together, shop together, and make the world a better place together,” said event organizer Andrew Olkin.

Sunday’s event included fun olive oil crafts.

