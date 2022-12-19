Downed poles blocking section of Rt. 202 in Granby following crash

GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews have been called to a motor vehicle accident on Rt. 202 in Granby near the Public Safety Complex that has left several poles down in the road and knocked out power to over 1,000 customers, officials report.

According to Granby Police Chief, Kevin O’Grady a person is “trapped” in a vehicle that is “possibly on it’s side” at this accident scene.’

Western Mass News has a crew on the way.

The road is blocked to traffic. Police tell us they diverting drivers to Rt. 202 down Lyman Street, going from North to Lyman St.

At least one of the down poles is in front of the Public Safety Complex in town on East State Street.

Western Mass News spoke to a National Grid representative who reports about 1,200 customers are without power as a result of this motor vehicle accident.

“...About 900 (customers) in Granby and the remaining in Belchertown,” explained Bob Aievra with National Grid.

For a look at the National Grid Outage Map - Click Here

The start time of that outage is being reported at 4:15 p.m. today. Currently, National Grid is listing a restoration time of 6:15 p.m.

Chief O’Grady expects the electric company to be on scene for hours.

“National Grid is saying the road is going to be closed through the night into the morning,” he told us.

We’re told the Granby Fire Department and the South Hadley Fire Department is on scene as well.

Further details about the incident weren’t immediately available.

Stay with Western Mass News on-air and on the web for the latest.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.