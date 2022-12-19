Springfield Jewish Community Center’s Hannukah kickoff celebration holds deeper meaning after recent fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday marked the first night of Hannukah and dozens gathered at the Springfield Jewish Community Center to ring in the holiday with a menorah lighting ceremony.

The JCC community gathered together for an annual tradition, but this year the festival of lights held a deeper meaning many on attendance.

“Going back to the Maccabees, the Jewish heritage, no matter the challenges or adversities that they faced then or now, their perseverance and fortitude and strength. makes the move forward in a positive light,” said Domenic Sarno, Mayor of Springfield.

It was a night filled with prayer, music and fellowship at the Springfield Jewish Community Center.

Dozens, including Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, came together at the center to celebrate the start of Hanukkah.

Sunday’s event added meaning for those in attendance after a fire broke out at the center last month.

The center’s CEO, Sam Dubrinski, expressed her gratitude for community members who she said helped the center through a dark time

“It makes me emotional to think about the support we’ve received from the community, not just tonight to welcome the holiday in, but since the fire started we’ve had organizations reaching out to us…That truly is the light that came out of this darkness and the fire,” she said.

In light of the fire, Dubrinski told Western Mass News this year’s event was even more significant than in years past.

“It feels extra special and extra important to have everyone be able to gather and celebrate the light and joy and miracle that this holiday brings,” she said.

The light will continue to grow each night with one candle will be lit each night throughout the remainder of Hanukkah, which ends on Dec. 26.

“When we face these types of challenges, everybody rallies together to help and that really is the good of the community of Springfield,” Sarno said.

(end pkg)

If you missed Sunday’s menorah lighting ceremony, communities throughout the area will host other events throughout the week to celebrate the holiday. Details can be found here.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.