Springfield students make holiday cards for Miravista residents

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Students of all grade levels at DeBerry Elementary School in Springfield have created cards for patients and staff of a health center in Holyoke and that facility picked up the cards Monday with Hanukkah underway and Christmas right around the corner.

After weeks of hard work and creativity, students took part in handing over buckets of holiday cards to Kimberley Lee and other representatives of Holyoke’s Miravista Behavioral Health Center.

“We have individuals who will be impatient during the holidays and for individuals to know that there are young people in the community who, without even knowing them, are so concerned for their health and well-being, it will make a tremendous difference in the lives of the individuals we serve,” Lee said.

For the past few years, the school has been doing nice and creative gestures for others in the community during the holiday season. According to art teacher Brie Shonak, the Pre-K through grade five school and Miravista, which helps those who have dealt with substance abuse and behavioral issues get back on track, have begun a new partnership.

“The type of school we have here is called PBIS. That means we’re always thinking about out positive behavior (and) what we can do to fix that, so it was actually the perfect marrying of the two with a mental health hospital and us here thinking about our mental health. The kids were really excited to create these for Miravista,” Shonak added.

Students have been working on this project since just before Thanksgiving. The health center received buckets containing more than 320 total cards for all of its patients and staff. All of the students earned pats on their backs, with some reflecting on how important it was to spread kindness during this time.

“It made me feel glad that I have family and it made me feel happy that other people who read my card can be happy, too,” said DeBerry fourth grader Naomi Brown.

“I wanted them to feel good. Some people have no family because some people may have died, so I wanted to help them out,” added DeBerry third grader Khalilah Roach-Zaher.

Lee said it is an understatement to call getting the cards heartwarming.

“We are so overwhelmed by the outpouring of genuine concerns for the individuals who are served through Miravista Behavioral Health Center and for the staff who provide that are caring and compassioned every single day,” Lee noted.

DeBerry and Miravista look forward to continuing this partnership as students look to be the reason someone smiles during future holiday seasons.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.