Tavern on the Hill reopens after devastating August fire

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton is now open for the first time after a fire forced owners to close the restaurant down in August.

The fan-favorite barbecue restaurant officially reopened at 5 p.m. Monday evening. Within a matter of minutes, the parking lot filled up with customers who have been awaiting for this day for months.

Tavern on the Hill closed its doors on August 12th after an overnight fire caused significant structural damage.

We caught up with some of the first customers in the door, here to satisfy their appetites and support one of their favorite local establishments.

“I cried the night of the fire when I heard about it and felt so bereft for them for their hard work, and we wanted to be here at 5 o’clock on the nose when it opened,” Susan Sensemann of Easthampton told us.

We also caught up with owner Amy Guyette who said that Monday felt kind of like the first day of school for her and her staff.

