Town by Town: Salvation Army, menorah lighting, and HCC Registration Express

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Wilbraham, Springfield, and Holyoke.

Lia Toyota of Wilbraham donated a check on Monday in the amount of $5,000 for the Salvation Army and will also be collecting coats throughout the holiday season.

Since 1886, the Salvation Army has been providing social and spiritual services to communities throughout the world.

Lia Toyota in Wilbraham is one of four family-owned Toyota dealerships within the Lia Auto Group.

Town by town also took us to Springfield where there was a community menorah lighting ceremony on Court Square Monday afternoon.

Rabbi Chaim Kosofsky, organizer of the Menorah at Court Square, will be on hand, as well as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The community lighting comes one day after the start of Hanukkah, which ends on December 26th.

Finally, town by town takes us to Holyoke where Holyoke Community College will be holding special “Registration Express” days on January 7th and January 9th.

Students can apply for admission, take the college placement test, meet with an academic adviser, register for classes, and set up financial aid – all in one day.

The January 7th event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the January 9th Registration Express event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.