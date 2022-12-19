We’re Hiring Wednesday: Advance Manufacturing

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Advance Manufacturing in Westfield has the following open positions:

Manufacturing Engineer

Advance has an immediate opening for Manufacturing Engineers to develop manufacturing processes planning and coordinate the production of complex machined, mechanical, and welded assemblies. Must be able to understand customer PO Requirements, specifications, and evaluate machine part and assembly engineering drawings to understand the processes to produce the part. Develop machining and assembly processes, operation sheets and tooling. Recognize customer quality and inspection requirements. Must have a comprehensive understanding of CAD and working with CAD drawings. Autodesk products a plus. Must have min 5 years experience as manufacturing engineer, CNC programmer, or estimator. Experience with engineering drawings, specifications, GD&T, and close tolerance manufacturing processes.

Estimator

Advance has immediate openings for Individuals to estimate labor, material, shop lead time, and NRE/NRT costs based on a request for quote submitted by our customer. Responsibilities include: analyze RFQ Requirements, review drawings and specifications to understand the processes to produce the part. Prepare time/labor estimates for manufactured component parts and assemblies, obtain costs associated with materials and outside processes. Must have min 5 years experience as an estimator or manufacturing engineer. Must have knowledge of metals, machining, and welding techniques. Must have knowledge of manual, & CNC machining, setup, machine tooling, and inspection techniques. Experience with engineering drawings, specifications, GD&T, and close tolerance manufacturing processes is essential.

Quality Engineer

Work directly as the liaison between Inspection, Manufacturing & the Customer. Review customer Po Requirements. Work with customer quality representatives, source inspectors, and government source inspectors. Prepare, present, and submit in-process and final documentation packages prior to shipment. Prepare and submit deviant material reports for customer approval (MRB). Trouble shoot and present opportunities for improvement on various processes. Must have 5+ years of experience in a manufacturing environment. Must have blueprint reading skills including GD&T. Strong computer skills including MS word, excel a must. Experience with AS9100/ISO9001 a plus. Strong written and verbal communication skills a must.

NDT Inspector

Advance has an immediate opening for a Level I, II, & III Non-Destructive Testing Inspector in Liquid Penetrant Inspection (LPI), Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI), or Visual Testing (VT). Responsibilities Include performing In- Process, and Final NDT for Navy applications. Familiarity with NADCAP requirements a plus.

Machine Repair Technician

Advance has an immediate Openings on our day and night shift for Machine Repair Technicians to diagnose and repair manual & CNC milling, turning, and grinding machine tools. Qualified applicants should have experience in trouble shooting/repair of electro-mechanical faults on a variety of CNC machine tools, and must be able to read electrical, and mechanical documentation and troubleshoot problems with minimal supervision. Responsibilities include troubleshooting and repair of electro-mechanical drive systems, ball screws, bearings, linear guides, and work on controls, Drives, and I/O independently. Familiarity with Fanuc controlled equipment is a must, familiarity with machine leveling, alignment, and calibration is a plus.

Welder

Openings on our Day Shift welding to NAVSEA Tech-Pub & Mil Standards. Must be proficient in Mig & Tig welding. Cladding and/or Powder Stellite a Plus.

CNC Vertical Mill Operators

Openings on our day and night shift. Qualified Candidates should have a minimum of 5 years’ experience working on Complex High Precision Machined Components.

CNC Bore/Mill Operators

Openings on our day and night shift. Qualified Candidates should have a minimum of 5 years’ experience working on Complex High Precision Machined Components.

CNC/Manual Lathe Operators

Openings on our day and night shift. Qualified Candidates should have a minimum of 5 years’ experience working on Complex High Precision Machined Components.

Machinist Openings on our day and night shift. Qualified Candidates should have a minimum of 5 years’ experience working on Complex High Precision Machined Components.

CMM Inspectors

Advance has an immediate Openings on our day and night shift For CMM Inspectors. Qualified Candidates should be familiar with Brown & Sharpe CMMs and Programming/Operating using PC-DMIS. Responsibilities include perform First Piece, In Process, and Final Inspections. Qualified candidates should have min 5 years experience working on complex precision machined components.

Manual Plate Inspectors

Advance has an immediate Openings on our day and night shift For Manual Plate Inspectors to preform First Piece, In- process, and Final Inspection Operations. Qualified candidates should have min 5 years experience working on complex precision machined components.

Weld Engineer

Advance has an immediate opening for a Welding Engineer. Qualified Candidates must have MIl-STD-1688 & TECH PUB 278 NAVSEA experience. Aerospace, Power Generation & Stellite a plus. Should be familiar with MIG, TIG & Cladding Processes. Must be able to interpret Specifications & Engineering Drawings. Must be Computer Literate The scope requires, Manage Welder & Procedure Qualifications, create welding travelers & Joint Indexes, and make decisions on drawing & spec interpretation.

Night Shift Premium. Complete Benefit Package for All Full Time Positions. Equal Opportunity Employer

Apply Online: Complete our online form.

Apply in Person at:

Advance Mfg. Co., Inc.

8 Turnpike Industrial Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Mail Resume to:

Advance Mfg. Co., Inc.

ATTN: Plant Mgr.

P.O. Box 726

Westfield, MA 01086

e-mail Resume to: advmfg@advancemfg.com

